William Chapman entered the enclosure near Doncaster shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene

William Chapman was seen "pacing close to the enclosure" before he went inside . Picture: Instagram

By Georgia Rowe

The man who was killed by a tiger after entering its enclosure at a Yorkshire zoo has been identified.

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William Chapman entered the enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said. A force spokesperson said his family was aware and was being supported by specialist officers. An eyewitness said they saw the man, who police have said had been visiting the park alone, wearing headphones and pacing close to the enclosure before he went inside.

William Chapman. Picture: Instagram

The park was evacuated and remains closed while investigations continue, with Doncaster Council announcing on Monday they had launched a health and safety inquiry. Yorkshire Wildlife Park said its “thoughts and heartfelt sympathies” were with Mr Chapman’s family. Read more: Yorkshire Wildlife Park to remain closed for fourth day after fatal tiger attack Read more: 'People seem to care more about the tiger': Resident blasts reaction after man mauled to death at zoo

Flowers left at the entrance of Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, where a man died after suffering serious injuries in a tiger enclosure at the wildlife park. Picture: PA Images/Alamy