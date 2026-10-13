Pictured: Man mauled to death by tiger after leaping into enclosure at Yorkshire zoo
William Chapman entered the enclosure near Doncaster shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene
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The man who was killed by a tiger after entering its enclosure at a Yorkshire zoo has been identified.
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William Chapman entered the enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesperson said his family was aware and was being supported by specialist officers.
An eyewitness said they saw the man, who police have said had been visiting the park alone, wearing headphones and pacing close to the enclosure before he went inside.
The park was evacuated and remains closed while investigations continue, with Doncaster Council announcing on Monday they had launched a health and safety inquiry.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park said its “thoughts and heartfelt sympathies” were with Mr Chapman’s family.
Read more: Yorkshire Wildlife Park to remain closed for fourth day after fatal tiger attack
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The park confirmed that the Amur tiger involved, Altai, will not be put down.
Footage said to have been filmed moments before the attack appears to show Mr Chapman walking towards the animal, Altai, as it sat on a wooden platform.
He can be heard panting while members of the public urge him to turn back.
It is believed Mr Chapman entered the enclosure from a viewing platform before the Siberian tiger dragged him away.
Reports suggest he had taken a photograph with the animal in the background shortly before filming himself approaching it.
At one point, the footage appears to show him sitting on the grass facing the tiger, pointing and kicking out towards the animal.