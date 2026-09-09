A man has been left with life-changing injuries after being shot by police 'four times' after a woman was stabbed in Luton.

Armed police were called to Cardigan Street in Luton at 12.50pm on Wednesday to reports of a man threatening a woman with a knife.

The man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He was shot four times by a Bedfordshire Police officer, and appeared to have been struck in the arm and once in the leg, the police watchdog said.

The woman has also been taken to hospital with stab wounds which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The IOPC says it has launched a probe into the incident.

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