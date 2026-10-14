William Ffrench, who was described as the life and soul of his family, never woke up after being attacked by Alfie Conway-Ryle and was later diagnosed with cancer which he couldn't receive treatment for

William Ffrench, known as Owen, never regained conciseness after the attack inflicted by Alfie Conway-Ryle, denying him treatment for lung cancer. Picture: Met Police

By Alex Storey

A brute has been convicted of murder after he attacked a man which left him in a coma and unable to undergo crucial cancer treatment.

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Alfie Conway-Ryle violently attacked William Ffrench, known as Owen, in which he deliberately tripped him and repeatedly stamped on his head, a court heard. More than 15 stamps were inflicted over 40 seconds in Southwark Park near Surrey Canal in London in June 2024, which left Mr Ffrench, 66, with a catastrophic brain injury, extensive facial fractures and broken ribs. He never regained consciousness and was diagnosed with lung cancer in hospital months later. However, medical professionals concluded he was too unwell to undergo treatment, and he died in March 2025. Read more: Civil servant 'juggled five full-time WFH jobs and raked in £350,000' Read more: Cyclists who jump red lights given ‘time out’ and made to watch videos instead of being hit with fines

Alfie Conway-Ryle will be sentenced in December after being found guilty of Mr Ffrench's murder. Picture: Met Police

Police launched a murder investigation to prove that the assault had denied him the opportunity to receive cancer treatment and had materially contributed to his death. Mr Ffrench's treating clinician, an expert oncologist, neuropathologist, and forensic pathologist, were all involved in the police probe. Conway-Ryle was initially charged with manslaughter, which was later upgraded to murder following the investigation. He was found guilty at Croydon Crown Court by a jury on Wednesday. CCTV footage showed Conway-Ryle and Mr Ffrench involved in an altercation but as his victim repeatedly pleaded to be left alone, the attacker told a bystander that he was going to kill him. He then deliberately tripped him to the ground and inflicted the attack.

The attack took place at Southwark Park ion June 2024. Picture: Paul Wood/Alamy

Paying tribute after the verdict, Mr Ffrench's nephew said: "My uncle was the life and soul of this family, teaching us all how to live life and enjoy every single moment. "He was somebody's son, somebody's brother, and a truly loving, caring, and selfless man who had endless time for every one of us. "When the family lost his brother in 2001, our uncle stepped up without hesitation to be a father to the siblings and a grandfather to the nieces and nephew, ensuring everyone felt protected, cherished, and never alone. “If we could have just one more moment with him, we would tell him how deeply he is loved and missed. We didn't get a chance to say goodbye. "You didn't wake up, the moment you were taken into the hospital, you didn't wake up. "Our uncle did not deserve this cruel and senseless violence, and while nothing can ever fill the void left by his loss, his unconditional love will remain the guiding light of our family forever."

The trial was heard at Croydon Crown Court. Picture: Simon Turner/Alamy