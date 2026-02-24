A man has been charged with murdering a 13-week-old baby nearly four years after his death.

Tyla Wharmby, 24, will appear in court following the boy's death in Ramsgate, Kent, in July 2022.

Emergency services were called to reports of an injured baby at an address in Queen Street in the town, but despite the best efforts of medics, he died in hospital the same day.

A man was arrested and was subsequently bailed while enquiries were completed into the circumstances of the incident.

Kent police confirmed on Monday that Wharmby, of Prestedge Avenue, Ramsgate, has been charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due up at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

