Man, 23, charged with murdering girl, seven, and her aunt in Middlesbrough house fire
Valentina Foster and Natalie McDonald lost their lives in the blaze
A 23-year-old man is due in court charged with murdering a seven-year-old girl and her aunt in a fire near Middlesbrough last week.
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Emergency services were called to the Grangetown area on Wednesday but despite the best efforts of medics, schoolgirl Valentina Foster, and Natalie McDonald, 34, could not be saved.
Police on Tuesday morning that a 23-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of attempted section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is scheduled to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.
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Senior Investigating Officer, Katie Smith from Northumbria Police, said: "This has been a truly tragic incident, and my thoughts remain with the families of all those involved.
"I would like to thank local residents for their support and patience during this complex investigation.
"Anyone who may still have information, or has any concerns, can still submit Information using the Major Incident Public Portal."
Katie Nicolson, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, added: "Our prosecutors have worked closely with Cleveland Police to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court.
"We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial.
"It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings."
More to follow...