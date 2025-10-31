A man who murdered boxer Tyson Fury’s cousin has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over his life sentence.

Liam O’Pray was 21 when he stabbed Rico Burton, 31, in the neck with a lock knife, after a fight broke out in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

The seven-inch blade caused massive blood loss to the father-of-one, who died after the incident in August 2022.

O’Pray, from Salford, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 28 years in prison, after being convicted of murder at Manchester Crown Court in July 2023.

He already had a conviction for carrying a knife in public before the murder, with O'Pray also found guilty of wounding with intent after slashing and stabbing Harvey Reilly, who was 17 at the time of the attack.

Mr Burton's death led his cousin, world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, to post an impassioned plea on social media to end knife crime.

