Man who murdered boxer Tyson Fury’s cousin with a lock knife loses appeal to overturn life sentence
Liam O’Pray was 21 when he stabbed Rico Burton, 31, in the neck
A man who murdered boxer Tyson Fury’s cousin has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over his life sentence.
Listen to this article
Liam O’Pray was 21 when he stabbed Rico Burton, 31, in the neck with a lock knife, after a fight broke out in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.
The seven-inch blade caused massive blood loss to the father-of-one, who died after the incident in August 2022.
O’Pray, from Salford, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 28 years in prison, after being convicted of murder at Manchester Crown Court in July 2023.
He already had a conviction for carrying a knife in public before the murder, with O'Pray also found guilty of wounding with intent after slashing and stabbing Harvey Reilly, who was 17 at the time of the attack.
Mr Burton's death led his cousin, world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, to post an impassioned plea on social media to end knife crime.
Read more: Man, 22, jailed for life for murdering boxer Tyson Fury's cousin
Read more: Manchester synagogue attacker died of multiple gunshot wounds after charging armed police, inquest hears
At the time of the attack, Fury wrote: "This needs to stop."He said: "Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick. Enjoy every moment ... RIP Rico Burton may the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon."
Police at the scene were "instrumental" in saving the life of Mr Reilly, but the injuries to Mr Burton, a father-of-one, were so severe he died shortly after in hospital.
Drunk, on drugs, with a sense of entitlement, causing trouble while carrying a knife, was "standard behaviour" for O'Pray, the court heard.
CCTV played during the trial showed a fight erupt between O'Pray's friends and Mr Burton's family and friends at Goose Green, a courtyard of bars in Altrincham, Cheshire.
O’Pray’s lawyers previously told the Court of Appeal in London that the minimum term was “manifestly excessive” and should be reduced because his immaturity had not been properly analysed by the sentencing judge.
However in a judgment on Friday, three judges said the appeal had been dismissed.
Mrs Justice Stacey, sitting with Lord Justice Holgate and Judge Adrienne Lucking KC, said that the sentencing judge “had taken full account of the appellant’s lack of maturity”.
She continued: “A significant reduction for age and immaturity had thus been made, and we do not find the sentence to have been manifestly excessive and the appeal is dismissed.”