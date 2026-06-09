Clifton George, Annabel Rook's partner, was jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday - as her father spoke out in support of domestic abuse survivors

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Clifton George (left) appearing at London's Snaresbrook Crown Court charged with the murder of 46-year-old Annabel Rook. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of his partner and causing a gas explosion at the couple's north London home.

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The electrician stabbed the judge’s daughter to death in a frenzied knife attack, before blowing up their north London home in a gas explosion. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to life with a minimum term of 23 years behind bars for Annabel Rook's murder. Clifton George, 45, killed his partner Annabel Rook, 46, by stabbing her 31 times during a row at their east London home after she had said they should end their 10-year relationship. In the aftermath of the killing, George started a fire in the basement in order to cause a gas canister explosion which ripped through the house. Read more: Somalian man arrested after ‘attempted beheading’ in Belfast as hero bystanders hailed for tackling knifeman Read more: 'This is not about free speech’: Technology Secretary hits back after Trump urges UK to scrap under 16s social media ban

Annabel Rook, who died after being found with stab wounds inside a house where a gas explosion took place. Picture: PA

George denied murder at a Snaresbrook Crown Court trial, but was convicted by a jury last week and will receive a life sentence from Mr Justice Constable KC on Tuesday. Following the verdict, Ms Rook's father, a retired Old Bailey judge, paid tribute to his "unbelievably brave" daughter. Sending a message to domestic abuse victims, Annabel's father, Judge Peter Rook, described his daughter as altruistic, non-judgmental and “one of the world’s great life enhancers”. He added that he believes she stuck with George because she wanted to help him.

In 2023, Ms Rook tearfully confided in her father about George’s short temper, saying living with him was like “walking on eggshells” and first mentioning the possibility of a break-up. She told her close friend Catherine Milne about the relationship difficulties while insisting there had been no violence and saying: “I don’t think he would do that.” Ms Davin said her friend had acknowledged by summer 2024 that the relationship was “abusive” and a couple of weeks before her death Ms Rook left her sister a message saying the relationship was “not tenable”. Following the sentencing, Mr Rook and his wife Susanna told PA the nature and scale of George’s abuse was kept hidden, and they only learned the extent of their daughter’s suffering after her death when it was laid out in evidence at trial. “He was always very careful to not show us how angry he could get,” said Mrs Rook, reflecting on the “horrible” evidence her daughter’s friends and family sat through over four weeks in court. Mr Rook added: “There’s only one word for it: pain, great pain.”

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Clifton George who has been found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court of murdering his partner, charity worker Annabel Rook, before blowing up their London home in a gas explosion last June. Picture: Alamy