Michael Bretton ambushed Mr Hurcombe at his work before stabbing him – leaving a fatal injury likened to the type seen in a “historical battle”

Michael Bretton (L) has been convicted of murdering Craig Hurcombe (R), his former lover's new partner, in Somerset, on January 1. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

By Georgia Rowe

A man who murdered his former lover’s new partner by stabbing him with a samurai sword has been jailed for a minimum of 29 years and six months.

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Michael Bretton, 41, of Shaftesbury, Dorset, was convicted by a unanimous jury of killing Craig Hurcombe, 39, in Gurney Slade, Somerset, on January 1. Bristol Crown Court heard Bretton ambushed Mr Hurcombe at his work before stabbing him – leaving a fatal injury likened to the type seen in a “historical battle”. After the murder, Bretton attempted to burn Mr Hurcombe’s clothes and body before burying him in a shallow grave in nearby woodland. Judge William Hart sentenced Bretton, who worked in a chocolate factory, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years and six months. Read more: Dad-of-two, 34, dies after ‘brutal and unprovoked’ attack at Turkish resort as family pay tribute Read more: Mother jailed after 'using her daughter as bait' before ex-husband was ambushed in savage acid attack

Craig Hurcombe's burnt out car. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

The judge said Bretton’s claims during his trial that Mr Hurcombe, a lorry driver from Devizes, Wiltshire, had died in an accident were “wholly fabricated”. “It was an account which, both in its content and in the way you told it, convinced me that you are a very dangerous man with an obsessive personality,” he told Bretton. “You are entirely self-centred and portrayed a person who was sorry for yourself in a way that was obscene.” Judge Hart said he was “entirely satisfied” that it was correct to describe the murder as an assassination. During the trial, jurors were told how Mr Hurcombe had been in a relationship with a woman called Kate Saunders for years until they separated in 2023. Two years later, Ms Saunders and Bretton met through an online dating website and had a casual relationship. She then rekindled her relationship with Mr Hurcombe, with Bretton “motivated by jealousy”, the judge said.

Screengrab taken from bodyworn video showing the arrest of Michael Bretton. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

Bretton began to stalk and track Mr Hurcombe’s movements, fitting a tracker to the couple’s cars. On January 1, Bretton used the “cover of darkness” and dark clothing to hide at Mr Hurcombe’s work, Blanchard’s yard. “You took with you a most fearsome weapon, a samurai sword,” the judge said. “You went there intending to murder him and you did exactly that. “You took him by surprise. You slew him. He tried to fend off the sword but it was hopeless and in vain. “You thrust the blade through almost the full thickness of his body, the most extraordinary injury. “The sort of injury more associated with historical battle than modern-day life.”

Bretton then dragged Mr Hurcombe’s body away, stripped him of his clothes and buried his body in a shallow grave. He took Mr Hurcombe’s Sim card from his phone, using it to communicate with his concerned family and friends for the next 10 days. The judge described the evidence against Bretton as “compelling” but highlighted one mistake he made as sealing his fate. “I hope it haunts you,” the judge told him. “I very much doubt you are haunted by what you did to Craig.” This mistake was Bretton driving his mother’s car – complete with a tracking system that recorded journeys travelled – to a bridge where he disposed of the sword. Police later downloaded the journeys from the vehicle and discovered he had stopped for three minutes by the River Stour near the town of Sturminster Newton. Divers attended the scene and recovered the sword, which a pathologist later confirmed could have inflicted the fatal wound on Mr Hurcombe. Mr Hurcombe was reported missing by his mother, Nicola Hurcombe, on January 10.

Craig Hurcombe waving to the camera as he arrived at Blanchard's yard in the Gurney Slade area of Somerset. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police