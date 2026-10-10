Man named Hitler Mussolini elected mayor in Peru
The left-wing candidate secured around 34% of the vote in an election that attracted just over 700 participants
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A man named Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores has been elected mayor in Peru’s local elections, according to exit polls.
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Flores won a closely contested race in Queropalca, a remote district in the Peruvian Andes, and is due to take office on January 1.
The candidate, from the left-wing Ahora Nación party, received 229 votes, beating far-right rival Gaspar Osorio of Renovación Popular Perú, who received 204.
The 45-year-old secured around 34% of the vote, with just over 700 people taking part in the election, according to figures from Peru’s electoral authority.
Flores’s victory is not the first time a Peruvian politician has attracted attention because of a name associated with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Several candidates with similar names have previously been elected in the country.
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Local outlet Peru21 described his candidacy as a “striking event”. The combination of the names of two notorious European dictators has attracted significant media attention following Flores’s election.
In 2021, doctor Hitler Saavedra Casternoque was elected to parliament representing the centrist Somos Perú party.
Earlier, Hitler Alba Sánchez was elected mayor of the Andean district of Yungar in 2018.
Alba won 47.7% of the vote, defeating rival candidate Lenin Vladimir Rodríguez Valverde.
It was reported that Alba ran on a slogan describing himself as a “good” Hitler.
Flores’s election adds to a series of cases in Peru in which politicians with names associated with notorious historical figures have won public office.