A man named Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores has been elected mayor in Peru’s local elections, according to exit polls.

Flores won a closely contested race in Queropalca, a remote district in the Peruvian Andes, and is due to take office on January 1.

The candidate, from the left-wing Ahora Nación party, received 229 votes, beating far-right rival Gaspar Osorio of Renovación Popular Perú, who received 204.

The 45-year-old secured around 34% of the vote, with just over 700 people taking part in the election, according to figures from Peru’s electoral authority.

Flores’s victory is not the first time a Peruvian politician has attracted attention because of a name associated with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Several candidates with similar names have previously been elected in the country.

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