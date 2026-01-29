A view of the entrance to Sir Keir Starmer's house in Kentish Town, north London after a suspected arson attack. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with arson attacks on properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

The Metropolitan Police said a 19-year-old man has been released under investigation after being taken to a police station in Essex for questioning on Wednesday. The suspect, of Harlow, Essex, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, the force said. Three men are due to stand trial at the Old Bailey in April accused of targeting two properties and a car following the arson attacks in May last year. Read more: Two men deny plotting arson attacks on properties tied to Sir Keir Starmer

A fourth man has been released without charge, a force spokesman said. A court previously heard two of the blazes occurred in Kentish Town, north London. One of the fires took place in the early hours of May 12 at the home where Sir Keir lived before he became Prime Minister and moved into Downing Street. A car was set alight in the same street four days earlier on May 8. The third incident took place on May 11 at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy