The phrase ‘man overboard’ has been deemed offensive and should be avoided, according to the Royal Yachting Association (RYA).

The governing body for sailing has suggested using the term ‘person in water’ instead.

The RYA wants members to use language that ‘honours and values’ women and non-binary people.

Its inclusive language guide states that the phrase ‘man overboard’ can be used to raise the alarm and to initiate emergency procedures, but outside emergency situations ‘person in water’ is a preferred term.

The RYA also objects to the use of the word seamanship, advising the use of ‘boat handling’ or ‘deck work’ instead.

‘Sportsmanship’ could also be offensive as it “might not be comfortable for a person who recognises themselves to be a woman or non-binary”.

The RYA guide states: “Some language in sailing and boating environments might not value or represent people who identify as female or prefer gender-neutral terms.

“For a long time, some terminology focussed on the male perspective to being involved in sailing and boating.

“As the representation of people identifying as female or non-binary has increased within our sport and recreation, it’s important that the language that we use honours and values them too.”

The RYA has not yet commented.