Alexander Cashford was killed on the seaside resort of the Isle of Sheppey last August

By Alex Storey

This is the moment a teenager is seen to launch a bottle attack on a man while chanting "paedo" moments before he was allegedly beaten to death.

Alexander Cashford was allegedly lured to the seaside resort of the Isle of Sheppey by two boys aged 16 and 15, and a 16-year-old girl. Mr Cashford, 49, was then beaten to death with rocks during the incident on August 10 last year after The three teens, who travelled to the destination from London, all deny murder and are being tried at Woolwich Crown Court. Read more: London's Burning and Grange Hill star John Alford jailed for sexually assaulting two teenage girls Read more: Cowboy roofer who ran over and killed mum-of-three on golf course after 70mph police pursuit jailed

Video footage, allegedly taken from the girl's mobile phone, shows a man in a grey t-shirt and black trousers, believed to be the victim, looking away from the camera. One youth then strikes him on the back of the head with a glass bottle before lunging at him again. A female's voice can be heard shouting: "f*****g paedophile, I'm f*****g sixteen." The boy in the video also calls him a "f*****g paedo." The man then runs away down the path as two teenagers race after him.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told jurors: "The prosecution say the evidence shows the three co-defendants are guilty of murder, not manslaughter. "The prosecution case is that all three defendants were acting together, with each of them sharing at least the intent to cause really serious bodily injury to Mr Cashford if the circumstances arose." The court was told that the attack unfolded two days after Alexander gave the teenage girl his number on a business card after meeting her by chance. The 16-year-old boy then allegedly saved the number in his phone as "pedo," and the trio exchanged around 75 messages with him, posing as a girl called "Sienna."

