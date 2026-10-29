Searches of his flat found evidence that he was likely motivated by hate and specifically anger at immigration.

By Ella Bennett

A man has been convicted of petrol-bombing a hotel housing migrants in Islington, after CCTV tracked him from the scene to the door of his flat.

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Mark Neville, 65, pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, October 28. Officers were called to reports of a fire in Dingley Road, Islington at 10.53pm on Wednesday, September 24 2025. The fire was quickly put out by security guards, and fortunately no one was injured. In the following hours, detectives worked to secure CCTV, which showed a masked man, dressed all in black, lighting a petrol bomb and throwing it over a gate and towards the hotel entrance. Over the following day, officers tracked the man on CCTV from the scene of the crime to the door of his flat. Read more: Alexander brothers each jailed for 30 years for drugging, raping and trafficking dozens of women Read more: Two strangers who killed mum and daughter, 4, while racing at 90mph on city centre streets jailed

Mark Neville was caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

He was identified with the help of the local community and a forensic fire dog, who found a glove with his DNA in a bin close to the hotel. Within two days of the attack, on Friday, September 26, detectives arrested Neville. Searches of his flat found evidence that he was likely motivated by hate and specifically anger at immigration, including internet searches on far-right activism and asylum seekers. He was charged with arson with intent to endanger life, criminal damage and other offences on the same day. In a police interview, Neville stated that his friends often sent him articles about immigration and that he had attended marches relating to this, including one outside the hotel he had targeted. But despite the overwhelming evidence placing him at the scene, Neville continued to deny his involvement. This included claiming he was visiting a friend who had been diagnosed with dementia. After being confronted with additional evidence, Neville finally admitted he was the person in the footage – before conducting a “no comment” interview.

Neville was identified with the help of the local community and a forensic fire dog, who found a glove with his DNA in a bin close to the hotel. Picture: Met Police