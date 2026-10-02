The man accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe has also been charged with a terror plot against Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Joshua Kerry, of Byrley Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was charged today with one count of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

This charge relates to activity which is alleged to have taken place between 31 May 2024 and 8 July 2026.

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, said: “We have been running a hugely intensive and complex investigation for some time.

“The charge announced today is a result of the tireless work of investigators across the Counter Terrorism Policing network.

“This investigation has been led by a dedicated team of detectives, analysts, and forensic experts, working on multiple lines of enquiry, which has resulted in this very serious charge.”

Kerry is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 October 2026.