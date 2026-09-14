The Crown Court at Manchester Minshull Street. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A man has admitted to drugging and raping his wife without her knowledge over a 20-year period.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Earlier this year he pleaded guilty to various sexual offences against his wife on dates between 2022 and 2025 including rape and sexual assault. On Monday the husband, in his 60s, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, admitted similar offences dating back to 2004 including administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower his wife between 2004 and 2025. The defendant cannot be identified to protect the anonymity of his wife. Wearing a dark grey suit, blue shirt and blue tie, he broke down in tears at one point as he entered his pleas from the dock at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court and was allowed to sit down to answer the remaining charges. His wife sat in the front row of the public gallery surrounded by family members. Read more: Speedboat killer jailed for attacking girlfriend and scarring her with a set of hot barbecue tongs Read more: Former church leader jailed for assaulting young men over almost four decades

Sean Peers (left) and Graham Brougham (right) are two of the co-defendants. Picture: PA

Judge Maurice Greene told the man he could sit as he broke down in tears while entering his guilty pleas over 18 minutes. The defendant also previously pleaded guilty to sharing intimate photographs or film of his wife, without her consent, for sexual gratification. Twelve co-defendants all deny various allegations involving the same woman. The husband had previously admitted a number of offences, including rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and sharing intimate images, relating to a three-year period between March 2022 and October last year. He had denied a string of further allegations but has now pleaded guilty to 60 charges in total, including rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and assault by penetration. One charge states he deliberately administered a substance to his wife “with the intention of stupefying or overpowering” her to enable sexual activity between 12 November 2004 and 25 October 2025. The offences took place at the family home in the Stockport area of Greater Manchester. A jury has been sworn in to hear the case which the prosecution is yet to open. Following the husband’s guilty pleas to a total of 60 offences, Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “Our focus remains on supporting the victim of this horrific campaign of abuse through what is a very complex investigation. “Specialist support continues to be provided to the victim at the centre of this case. “If you are concerned you or someone you know may be affected by drug-facilitated sexual abuse, please know that you do not need proof, certainty, or a clear memory to be taken seriously. “You are not expected to understand exactly what has happened or who was involved in order to be taken seriously. If you feel that something has happened, then please report it or ask for help.”