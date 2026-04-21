A sex attacker who subjected a stranger to racist and anti-Muslim abuse as he raped her at her home has changed his pleas to guilty.

John Ashby admitted charges of rape, robbery, intentional strangulation and religiously aggravated assault on Tuesday at Birmingham Crown Court.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed abode, asked to see his barrister and changed his pleas around an hour after being sworn at and told to “sort your shit out” by a member of public who approached the dock.

The outburst, which the judge described as an “ugly incident”, happened after Ashby started mumbling during the Crown’s evidence.

His victim, a Sikh woman who was hit with a stick, had been due to enter the witness box to give evidence against Ashby later on Tuesday.

Opening the case for the Crown on Monday, prosecution KC Phil Bradley said Ashby “targeted” the woman when he spotted her on a bus and followed her to her home in Walsall on foot last October.

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