Man, 27, pleads not guilty to murder after body found in suitcase
Officers found the body in a suitcase in Borstal, Kent.
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A 27-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murder after a body was found in a suitcase in Kent.
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Jamie Cooper, of Kingfisher Court, Wimbledon, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link on Wednesday and denied murdering Dale Mundell on July 8.
Joshua Miller, 33, of the same address, also appeared by video link and was not asked to enter a plea to murder or perverting the course of justice.
Cooper was not asked to enter a plea to perverting the course of justice.
A post-mortem examination was carried out on July 11, but doctors could not determine a cause of death at that stage, Medway Magistrates’ Court was told previously.
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During the same hearing, the prosecution said officers found the body in a suitcase in Borstal, Kent.
The Metropolitan Police previously said officers received a report of a potential murder at an address in Kingfisher Court, off Queensmere Road, at around 10.55pm on July 9.
No-one was found at the property during a police search, but officers believed someone had “come to harm” at the address and launched an investigation, the Met said.
The force added on July 10, officers found the body of a man in a wooded area of Borstal in Kent.
Miller and Cooper will next appear at the same court on October 23.