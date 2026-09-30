A 27-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murder after a body was found in a suitcase in Kent.

Jamie Cooper, of Kingfisher Court, Wimbledon, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link on Wednesday and denied murdering Dale Mundell on July 8.

Joshua Miller, 33, of the same address, also appeared by video link and was not asked to enter a plea to murder or perverting the course of justice.

Cooper was not asked to enter a plea to perverting the course of justice.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on July 11, but doctors could not determine a cause of death at that stage, Medway Magistrates’ Court was told previously.

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