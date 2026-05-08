A man has denied threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near his new home on the Sandringham Estate.

Alex Jenkinson, 39, pleaded not guilty today at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Andrew near his home on the King’s Sandringham estate on May 6.

Andrew was out walking his dogs when the incident occurred in Wolferton, close to his Marsh Farm property, shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Jenkinson, who gave his address as Debenham in Suffolk, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood while in custody on the same day.

He pleaded not guilty to a further charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence against a man, Stephen Terry, in King’s Lynn, on May 5.

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