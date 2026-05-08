Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence in trial of man 'who threatened former prince near his Sandringham home'
Andrew was out walking his dogs when the incident occurred in Wolferton, close to his Marsh Farm property.
A man has denied threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor near his new home on the Sandringham Estate.
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Alex Jenkinson, 39, pleaded not guilty today at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Andrew near his home on the King’s Sandringham estate on May 6.
Andrew was out walking his dogs when the incident occurred in Wolferton, close to his Marsh Farm property, shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Jenkinson, who gave his address as Debenham in Suffolk, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood while in custody on the same day.
He pleaded not guilty to a further charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence against a man, Stephen Terry, in King’s Lynn, on May 5.
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He was granted conditional bail to not go near a number of sites linked to the royal family.
They include Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor and Highgrove.
He must also not try to contact Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor directly or indirectly or approach him, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.
The court heard Andrew will give evidence via videolink from a location yet to be determined. The judge said he would not need to go to a court or police station.
The incident involving Andrew happened near where the former prince relocated this year after being stripped of his royal titles over his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Jenkinson will stand trial at the same court on July 29.