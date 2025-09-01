Man found in ‘pool of blood’ at Burning Man festival in US
A murder investigation has been launched in the US state of Nevada after a man was found dead on Saturday night at the Burning Man festival.
Police were alerted at around 21:14 local time (04:14 GMT) to an “obviously deceased” man found lying on the ground by festival-goers. Police are treating the death as a murder.
Nevada’s Pershing County Sheriff’s office said that the body was discovered as the Man - a towering effigy from which the festival’s name is derived - was beginning to burn.
The victim, whose identity is not yet known, has been described as a white adult male.
Sheriff Jerry Allen said several people “in the immediate area” were interviewed about the incident.
"Although this act appears to be a singular crime, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances," said Sheriff Allen.
On-site police began investigating, alongside a forensics team, with part of the site in the Black Rock Desert cordoned off. The body was taken from the festival grounds to Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A significant police presence is expected to remain whilst the investigation continues. Burning Man organisers said they are cooperating with cops to help with the investigation.
Officials say that although the crime scene is being preserved, it remains a “complicated investigation”, with the festival site due to be gone by the middle of the week.
This is not the first fatality associated with the festival, after a 2023 death during torrential rain, and male festival-goer who died after running into the Man while it was alight.
The burning of the Man traditionally takes place on the penultimate day of the week-long festival. The festival draws around 70,000 people to the middle of the desert to dance, listen to music and see art displays.
The festival has been held in the Black Rock Desert, roughly 110 miles north of Reno, since 1990.