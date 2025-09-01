A murder investigation has been launched in the US state of Nevada after a man was found dead on Saturday night at the Burning Man festival.

Police were alerted at around 21:14 local time (04:14 GMT) to an “obviously deceased” man found lying on the ground by festival-goers. Police are treating the death as a murder.

Nevada’s Pershing County Sheriff’s office said that the body was discovered as the Man - a towering effigy from which the festival’s name is derived - was beginning to burn.

The victim, whose identity is not yet known, has been described as a white adult male.

Sheriff Jerry Allen said several people “in the immediate area” were interviewed about the incident.

"Although this act appears to be a singular crime, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances," said Sheriff Allen.

