Man questioned over disappearance of US TV star's mother released
A man was questioned by investigators after being detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday.
The person who was detained for questioning in the Nancy Guthrie investigation has now been released.
Listen to this article
On Tuesday, US law enforcement detained a person for questioning after pulling them over in a traffic stop in Rio Rico, an hour’s drive south of Tucson, near the US border with Mexico.
The suspect was questioned in relation to the kidnapping and disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since January 31. She is believed to have been taken against her will.
It was not clear if the person being questioned was the person captured on surveillance video from outside Nancy Guthrie's home, which was released on Tuesday.
Read more: FBI release photos of 'armed individual' in hunt for missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie
Read more: Police investigate 'vehicle of interest' in search for missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie
The images, released by FBI Director Kash Patel, appear to show the figure wearing gloves, tampering with a camera.
Mr Patel said investigators had been working to recover images or video that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices.
He said: "The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.
"Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."
New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026
Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT
The images did not show what happened to Nancy Guthrie or help determine whether the 84-year-old is still alive.
Mr Patel said the "armed individual" appeared to "have tampered with the camera". It was not entirely clear whether there was a gun in the holster.
"This will get the phone ringing for lots of potential leads," said former FBI agent Katherine Schweit. "Even when you have a person who appears to be completely covered, they're really not. You can see their girth, the shape of their face, potentially their eyes or mouth."
By Tuesday afternoon, authorities were back near Nancy Guthrie's neighbourhood, using vehicles to block her driveway.
A few miles away, law enforcement was going door-to-door in the area where daughter Annie Guthrie lives, talking with neighbours, walking through a drainage area and examining the inside of a culvert with a flashlight.
Investigators have said for more than a week that they believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will. She was last seen at home on January 31 and reported missing the next day.
DNA tests showed blood on her porch was hers, authorities said.
She has high blood pressure and issues with mobility and her heart, and she needs daily medication, officials have said.
Until now, authorities have released few details, leaving it unclear if ransom notes demanding money with deadlines already passed were authentic, and whether the Guthrie family has had any contact with whoever took Nancy Guthrie.
Savannah Guthrie posted the new surveillance images on social media on Tuesday, saying the family believes Nancy Guthrie is still alive and offering phone numbers for the FBI and county sheriff. Within minutes, the post had thousands of comments.