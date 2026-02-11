A man was questioned by investigators after being detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday.

A man was detained for questioning in connection with the disappearance of US news anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, police say. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The person who was detained for questioning in the Nancy Guthrie investigation has now been released.

On Tuesday, US law enforcement detained a person for questioning after pulling them over in a traffic stop in Rio Rico, an hour’s drive south of Tucson, near the US border with Mexico. The suspect was questioned in relation to the kidnapping and disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since January 31. She is believed to have been taken against her will. It was not clear if the person being questioned was the person captured on surveillance video from outside Nancy Guthrie's home, which was released on Tuesday. Read more: FBI release photos of 'armed individual' in hunt for missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie Read more: Police investigate 'vehicle of interest' in search for missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie

The images, released by FBI Director Kash Patel, appear to show the figure wearing gloves, tampering with a camera. Mr Patel said investigators had been working to recover images or video that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. He said: "The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026