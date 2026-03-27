A man has been questioned by police over allegations of human trafficking and facilitating rape in connection with the investigation into former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect, aged in his 60s, was interviewed under caution this month after 154 people came forward to report allegations of sex abuse against Al Fayed.

The interview follows that of three women who were quizzed by detectives between February 25 and March 5, also on suspicion of aiding and abetting rape and sexual assault, assisting the commission of sexual offences and human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Met previously said officers had taken accounts from Al Fayed’s accusers and other witnesses over the past 18 months.

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