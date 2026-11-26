A man who was found to be the ringleader of a global 'zoosadism' monkey torture network is set to be freed just weeks after being jailed under the government's early release scheme.

Under the government’s early release scheme, Poklek was entitled to be freed after serving only one third of his sentence.

But despite the request, it's been revealed that the 'zoosadism' ringleader has been freed - just weeks after he was sentenced.

The sentence saw the judge call for harsher sentences for animal cruelty.

The UK-based ringleader of the online monkey torture network was jailed for 39 months in October after being found guilty.

Bartosz Poklek, 30, a Polish national, was sentenced to three years and three months in custody on Friday as a judge said: "If ever there was a case for why the sentencing for animal abuse is too low, this is probably it."

But due to the fact he was placed on remand for 12 months prior to sentencing, under the scheme, he is now eligible for release.

Poklek is now being held ahead of deportation back to Poland by the Home Office.

The Polish national is also subject to a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order restricting his internet use and financial transactions.

Unemployed Poklek ran the ring from his bedsit in Bexley, south-east London, prior to being sentenced.

Poklek admitted encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, publication of obscene articles for gain and two counts of possessing indecent images of children ahead of sentencing.

In response, a Home Office spokesperson told LBC: “Any foreign national who receives a prison sentence in the United Kingdom will be considered for deportation.

“Nearly 12,000 foreign criminals have been returned or deported in the two years since the last election – a 41% increase on the two years prior.”

Following his sentencing, Adeolu Odusote, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Bartosz Poklek was a key cog in a vile trade that oversaw and encouraged the sickening torture of monkeys.

"Treating vulnerable animals in this way is a horrifying practice that must be rooted out wherever it’s found.

“We’re grateful for the extensive efforts of both our domestic and international partners in helping us build the strongest possible prosecution against him.

"This resulted in Poklek pleading guilty to the crimes for which he has now been sentenced.

“Today’s result shows that the CPS will use every power available to ensure the enablers of abuse in these online communities can’t hide from their depraved and abhorrent actions and face the full extent of the law.”