A man is due in court after being charged with raping a woman in her 20s at a seaside car park in West Sussex.

A woman in her 20s has been supported by specialist officers. Sussex Police said they are treating this as an isolated incident and are not looking for anybody else in connection with the offence.

The crime took place in the Lyndhurst Road car park around 8 pm.

Suleman Mukaish, of Cambridge Road, Worthing has been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 16 March.

A spokesperson said the force are treating it as an isolated incident and police are not looking for anybody else.

A statement read: "A man has been charged with raping a woman in a car park in Worthing.'Suleman Mukaish, 27, of Cambridge Road, Worthing, is accused of committing the offence in Lyndhurst Road car park around 8pm on Wednesday 11 March.

"He has been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 16 March.

"The victim, a woman in her 20s, has been supported by specialist officers.'This is being treated as an isolated incident and police are not looking for anybody else in connection with the offence."