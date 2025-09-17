A previously sealed off area of grassland where the attack is thought to have occurred. Picture: PA

By Josef Al Shemary

A man who was arrested by police investigating the rape of a Sikh woman in a "racially motivated attack" in the West Midlands has been bailed.

The man, in his 30s, was detained as part of enquiries into the assault in the Tame Road area of Oldbury on Tuesday morning. The victim, a British-born Sikh woman in her 20s, was reportedly told “you don’t belong in this country” as the attack unfolded. The perpetrators allegedly told the woman "you don't belong in this country, get out" as they sexually assaulted her, between 8am and 8.30am, the Sikh Federation (UK) said. A man in his 30s, who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape, has been released on bail pending further inquiries, West Midlands Police said on Wednesday. Read more: Sikh woman raped in 'racially aggravated attack' breaks silence - as MPs share 'deep concerns' Read more: Woman fleeing relationship was shot by husband on Valentine's Day, inquest hears

The victim was reportedly raped in the Tame Road area of Oldbury, West Midlands. Picture: Google

Speaking out after the attack, the victim said she would never wish this on “anyone". The woman, who is granted anonymity as a sex offence victim, issued a statement on Saturday via the Sikh Youth UK community group. It read: "We are going through a lot, but the strength and kindness shown by the right people in the community has been incredible and I can't thank them enough for being my voice. "I would never wish this on anyone. All I was doing was going about my day on my way to work, and what has happened has deeply affected us. "Referring to her family as her "rock," she added that the police are “doing their best to find those responsible, and I truly hope they are caught so that this doesn't happen to anyone else." She added that she was "truly humbled" by the love and support she'd received. "I want to personally thank my family, Sikh Youth UK, who have been so supportive, the local Gurdwara committees and Sikh orgs, and everyone in my community who has stood by me. I cannot thank you enough for helping me get through this difficult time," the victim said. Officers are continuing to appeal for information about the incident, which is said to have happened as the woman was walking to work.

