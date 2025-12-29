Man in his 30s 'raped' on Christmas Eve as police appeal for witnesses
Police have launched an urgent appeal after a man was allegedly raped in a town centre on Christmas Eve.
A man in his 30s was allegedly assaulted in Lewes, East Sussex, near Pells Pool, an outdoor swimming pool in the small town.
The alleged assault took place between 10pm on Christmas Eve and 3am on Christmas Day, Sussex Police said.
Detective Inspector Gavin Patch, said: “Following the launch of this investigation, we would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team continues to work diligently to explore all available lines of enquiry.
“As part of this work, police presence can be expected in the Pells Pool and Brook Street areas, as well as in other parts of Lewes, including around Eastgate Street and Lansdown Place.
“Members of the public can also play a vital role in helping us build a clearer picture of events, whether they are local residents or were visiting the area.
“Were you in Lewes on Christmas Eve night and did you see anything suspicious? Do you have any footage from the area, or any information that could assist?
“If you think you can help in any way, it is important that you contact police.”