Police have launched an urgent appeal after a man was allegedly raped in a town centre on Christmas Eve.

A man in his 30s was allegedly assaulted in Lewes, East Sussex, near Pells Pool, an outdoor swimming pool in the small town.

The alleged assault took place between 10pm on Christmas Eve and 3am on Christmas Day, Sussex Police said.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch, said: “Following the launch of this investigation, we would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team continues to work diligently to explore all available lines of enquiry.

