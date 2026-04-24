Rapist who attacked Sikh woman in her home 'thinking she was Muslim' jailed for life
John Ashby “targeted” the woman when he spotted her on a bus and followed her to her home.
A sex attacker who raped a Sikh woman in a religiously aggravated attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years.
Listen to this article
A trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard John Ashby shouted racist and anti-Muslim abuse as he beat the victim with a stick after following her off a bus and into her home.
On Tuesday, the 32-year-old, of no fixed abode, changed his pleas to guilty around an hour after being sworn at and told to “sort your s*** out” by a member of the public who approached the dock.
Opening the case for the Crown on Monday, prosecution KC Phil Bradley said Ashby “targeted” the woman when he spotted her on a bus and followed her to her home in Walsall on foot last October.
Extracts from “harrowing” body-worn police footage showing the young woman, who was in court to see Ashby change his pleas, were played to the jury of six men and six women, during which she was comforted by a female officer and said her attacker had called her a “bloody Muslim b****”.
Read more: Rapist jailed for life after deliberately infecting sexual partners as young as 15-years-old with HIV
Read more: Voyeur who hid secret cameras in homes to spy on women jailed
The woman told police she had been raped in a bathroom by the intruder, who claimed to be a “British master”.
In a video interview played to the trial, the complainant told police: “He had a stick in his hand. I said ‘who are you’ and I started screaming.
“He switched off the light. He said ‘I just want fun with you’. He said ‘you are a f****** Muslim b****’, I said ‘I am not a Muslim, I am a Sikh’.”
Prosecutors told the court there could be no doubt that Ashby was the man who attacked the woman, citing DNA evidence, fingerprints found on a vape and the fact he was picked out by the victim at an identity parade.
CCTV footage also placed Ashby near the scene, where he picked up the two-foot long stick.
Passing sentence on Friday, High Court judge Mr Justice Pepperall told Ashby that remarks made during the offending “reveal you as a deeply unpleasant racist and Islamophobe”.
The judge added: “You raped this woman after you forced your way uninvited into her home.“You held her against her will as you sexually and physically assaulted her for at least 24 minutes.”
After the sentence was passed, the judge addressed the victim and her partner, who were sitting in the public gallery, telling them: “I have nothing but admiration for your bravery. I hope that with time, love and support you are able to rebuild your lives.”