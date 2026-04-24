A sex attacker who raped a Sikh woman in a religiously aggravated attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years.

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard John Ashby shouted racist and anti-Muslim abuse as he beat the victim with a stick after following her off a bus and into her home.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old, of no fixed abode, changed his pleas to guilty around an hour after being sworn at and told to “sort your s*** out” by a member of the public who approached the dock.

Opening the case for the Crown on Monday, prosecution KC Phil Bradley said Ashby “targeted” the woman when he spotted her on a bus and followed her to her home in Walsall on foot last October.

Extracts from “harrowing” body-worn police footage showing the young woman, who was in court to see Ashby change his pleas, were played to the jury of six men and six women, during which she was comforted by a female officer and said her attacker had called her a “bloody Muslim b****”.

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