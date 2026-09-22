Man, 33, 'abducted and raped teenage girl' after ordering her back to his home 'at knifepoint'
Jay Savage followed the woman into a dark area of Central Park in Boston, Lincolnshire, in March, before abducting her
A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of raping a teenage girl after abducting her at knifepoint as she screamed out for help.
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Jay Savage followed the woman into a dark area of Central Park in Boston, Lincolnshire, in March, before threatening her with a knife and abducting her.
The 33-year-old was seen on CCTV marching the girl to his hotel, before filming himself sexually assaulting her, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
On Monday, he was convicted of abduction, rape and taking indecent photographs of a child. He had denied the charges.
Giving evidence, the girl said she believed Savage had a knife after he told her: "Don't scream or I'm going to slit your throat."
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She said: "I was screaming 'Help', I was screaming 'Mum', but no-one heard me."
Savage is said to have told her: "You can't run because if you do there is a car and they will shoot you straight away."
He raped her in his hotel room, the girl told the court, saying she "had to do it because I didn't want to die."
She reported the rape to the police as soon as she arrived at her friend's home.
Savage, who moved to Lincolnshire from South London in 2019, has a previous conviction for stalking, the court heard.
He is due to be sentenced on 27 November.
He was remanded into custody.