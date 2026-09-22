A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of raping a teenage girl after abducting her at knifepoint as she screamed out for help.

Jay Savage followed the woman into a dark area of Central Park in Boston, Lincolnshire, in March, before threatening her with a knife and abducting her.

The 33-year-old was seen on CCTV marching the girl to his hotel, before filming himself sexually assaulting her, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

On Monday, he was convicted of abduction, rape and taking indecent photographs of a child. He had denied the charges.

Giving evidence, the girl said she believed Savage had a knife after he told her: "Don't scream or I'm going to slit your throat."

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