A 32-year-old man who raped a woman while she slept in her caravan after the Royal Windsor Horse Show has been jailed for more than eight years, police have said.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie – then known as the Earl and Countess of Wessex – also attended the show, while their daughter Lady Louise took part in a carriage display.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022 began on May 13, when the late Queen Elizabeth II toured the show grounds in a rare public appearance, and ended on May 15.

The defendant, of Caithness Walk in Croydon, south London, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on July 30 to eight years and six months’ imprisonment.

Ryan Dinnage raped the woman after entering her caravan in the early hours of May 16 2022 following the final day of the equestrian show, according to Thames Valley Police (TVP).

On the final day, the show included a Platinum Jubilee celebration in the form of a musical and theatrical romp across the centuries called A Gallop Through History, featuring Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Dame Helen Mirren.

The victim had been working at the equestrian show when the offence took place, according to TVP.

It was reported on May 16 2022, and Dinnage was arrested the following day.

During police interviews, he initially denied having engaged in any sexual activity with the victim, but forensic evidence linked him to the offence.

Dinnage then changed his account of the incident and claimed the sexual activity had been consensual.

Detectives secured digital evidence from Dinnage’s mobile phone which contradicted his account and placed him in the vicinity of the victim’s caravan at the time of the offence, TVP said.

He was charged by postal requisition on March 6 2025 and later stood trial at Reading Crown Court.

On June 8 of this year, the jury unanimously found Dinnage guilty of one count of rape.

He was acquitted of one count of sexual assault and one count of causing a female to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Arshid Ali said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed down, which reflects the seriousness of this offence.

“Thames Valley Police takes all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, and we remain committed to investigating these offences thoroughly and bringing those responsible to justice.

“This has been a long and difficult process for the victim, spanning more than four years.

“I hope that the sentence handed down provides her with a sense of closure and allows her to begin moving forward with her life.

“I would like to thank her for the courage and strength she has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings.”