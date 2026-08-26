The surgery helped to save Rhys Hibbert's sight

Rhys Hibbert (right), is the first patient in the world to have a brain tumour removed while medics used live artificial intelligence, with neurosurgeon Hani Marcus (left). Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

A 48-year-old man has become the first person in the world to have a brain tumour removed with the help of artificial intelligence.

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London. UK- April 16.2026. Exterior view of The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery. Picture: Alamy

The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery (NHNN) where Mr Hibbert was operated on has been using the technology for some time but the operation in May was the first time it has been used on a patient. During the operation, the AI analysed the live surgical feed in real time to highlight structures of the brain. Officials said that in this part of the brain, the pituitary gland, blood vessels and nerves controlling vision are tightly packed together and “going a millimetre wrong can make a critical difference”. The AI highlighted which areas to avoid while removing the tumour.

Officials said that in this part of the brain, the pituitary gland, blood vessels and nerves controlling vision are tightly packed together and “going a millimetre wrong can make a critical difference”. Picture: Alamy

Mr Hibbert, who was diagnosed in 2024 said: “The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery was founded in 1859… and was the world’s first dedicated neurosurgical hospital. “So to me, it seems very fitting that the same hospital should also be the world’s first to carry out an AI-assisted neurosurgery. “I’m very pleased to have had the opportunity to be cared for in the hospital… I’m also very humbled to have been asked if I’ll be prepared to be the world’s first patient in this research.” Hani Marcus, a professor at UCL and neurosurgeon who performed the surgery, said: “Huge thanks to the trial participants and to the team committed to improving patient outcomes by taking this important first step globally and using UK homegrown AI to help reduce risk during these delicate surgeries.” The AI was developed “in house” at the UCL Hawkes Institute and was trained using hundreds of videos of brain surgeries.

Hospital medical equipment . Picture: Alamy