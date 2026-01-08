A man who recorded himself with deadly firearms he was attempting to sell has been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Allan Hughes, 30, from Clydebank, was arrested in June 2024 after he had a number of devices seized months earlier.

Thousands of messages on encrypted platforms were found within one of his devices, including images and videos of numerous firearms, ammunition and drugs, all of which he was attempting to sell.

Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership – a specialist team comprising officers from the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland – arrested Hughes and another individual when they exchanged packages in June 2024 containing £15,000 in cash and half a kilo of heroin.

Hughes subsequently pleaded guilty to a charge of being involved in serious organised crime at the High Court in Glasgow in November 2025.

He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison at the same court today.

He will also be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) for three years.

Hughes is already imprisoned for other drug related offences