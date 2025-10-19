Man, 31, sectioned after arrest on suspicion of murdering 'devoted family man'
Nigel Key, 51, died in Totton after reports of a serious assault
A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after the suspected murder of a 51-year-old company director.
Listen to this article
Hampshire Police were called to an address in Matley Gardens at 1.32pm on Thursday after reports of a serious assault.
Nigel Key was later pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.
He was the director of construction consultancy firm S&N Management Services and described as a "devoted family man".
A 31-year-old man from Totton was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for medical treatment.
He has now been detained under the Mental Health Act following an assessment by medical professionals in custody.
Paying tribute, Key's family, who are being supported by specialist officers, said he was "always friendly and generous."
They said in a statement: “Nigel was a devoted family man loved by family and friends.
"He was always friendly, generous, neighbourly and helpful to everyone. A skilled engineer respected by his peers.
"He will always be remembered.”
Hampshire Police's investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or concerns is encouraged to speak to one of the force's uniformed Neighbourhood Policing Team patrols in the area.