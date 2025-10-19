A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after the suspected murder of a 51-year-old company director.

Hampshire Police were called to an address in Matley Gardens at 1.32pm on Thursday after reports of a serious assault.

Nigel Key was later pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

He was the director of construction consultancy firm S&N Management Services and described as a "devoted family man".

A 31-year-old man from Totton was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Read more: Limp Bizkit star dies aged 48 as band issues heartbreaking tribute to ‘true legend’

Read more: Princess Diana’s close friend Lady Annabel Goldsmith dies aged 91