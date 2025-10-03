The storm also brought localised flooding, fallen trees, transport disruption and school closures

A person looks at a flooded road in Galway. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A man has been seriously injured and about 234,000 properties are without power across the island of Ireland as Storm Amy brings widespread disruption

The storm also brought localised flooding, fallen trees, transport disruption and school closures. The Republic of Ireland’s forecasting agency issued its highest-level wind warning in Co Donegal, where residents were were advised to shelter in place between 4pm and 6pm. The red wind warning meant fallen trees, damage to power lines, dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage and wave overtopping. Gardai said they were treating an incident where a man was seriously injured in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, shortly after 4.15pm, as weather-related. The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said approximately 184,000 homes, farms and businesses across the Republic of Ireland were without power at 5.15pm. The ESB said affected properties were predominantly in counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan and Donegal. It also warned that further power outages can be expected. Read more: Storm Amy brings 100mph wind and rain across UK as schools closed Read more: Storm Amy weather warnings upgraded to amber as 95mph winds set to hit Britain

People on Blackrock diving tower in Salthill, Galway. Picture: PA

A spokesman said: “Crews will continue the restoration work for as long as possible this evening, but it is likely that the majority of customers will not have their power restored tonight due to the hazardous weather conditions and accessibility challenges.” Schools across a large part of Northern Ireland were advised to close early as the high winds brought disruption. Around 50,000 properties are without power in Northern Ireland and NIE Networks said there had been a “significant level of damage to the electricity networks” in the region. It also said the number without power is expected to rise.

A fallen tree completely blocks one of the city's busiest roads in Derry. Picture: Alamy

Alex Houston, NIE Networks operations manager, said: “Our incident management centre in Craigavon has been opened as have our local incident centres across Northern Ireland with staff across the company being escalated to assist with the response effort. “We have mobilised additional call agents to deal with any queries customers may have regarding the repair process in their area.” A provisional October wind gust record for Northern Ireland was set as 92mph winds were measured at Magilligan in Co Londonderry, the Met Office said. Flights and trains have been impacted and a number of roads were closed in the region due to fallen trees, including part of the M1. Forecasters said there would be damaging winds with every county on the island under weather warnings on Friday. The UK Met Office said wind speeds could reach up to 80mph (130kph) along the most exposed coastal areas of the island, with fallen trees and power outages among the potential impacts. In Northern Ireland, a yellow wind warning was put in place for the entire region between 2pm on Friday and midnight on Saturday. A yellow rain warning is in place for the region until midday on Saturday, with the Met Office warning the flooding of homes and business is possible. An additional amber wind warning was put in place for Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry between 3pm and 8pm on Friday, and the Education Authority said a decision to shut schools from noon had been taken in the interest of the safety of children, young people and staff.