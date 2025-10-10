An investigation has been launched after a man was shot by police in London.

The man is in a “life threatening” condition in hospital, officials confirmed.

Police were called on Friday morning to a home in Walthamstow, north-east London, to reports that a man had a gun and was making threats to kill, Scotland Yard said.

Police and negotiators spent around four hours on the scene before officers entered the property “by force”, which is when the man was shot.

Read more: Farage wants deportation for Channel migrant with AK-47 face tattoo who threatened to kill him

Read more: Man who burnt Koran outside Turkish consulate wins appeal against conviction supported by Jenrick

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to an incident within an address in Stow Crescent, Walthamstow, at around 10:00 on Friday October 10.

“It was reported a man inside the property had a firearm and was making threats to kill.

“Officers and trained negotiators were on scene for a number of hours and a cordon remained in place.

“At around 14:00, officers had reason to enter the property by force, and following this discharged their weapons.

“The circumstances of what happened will form part of the investigation.”