A man has been shot with a crossbow on a UK university campus - as a 21-year-old former student was arrested by polcie.

The victim, aged in his 50s, is believed to be a lecturer at the University of Surrey, where the incident took place.

Surrey Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old Saudi national, who was a former student at the university, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

Officers were called to reports of a man being shot with a weapon at Manor Park Student Village, Guildford, at around 10:00 BST on Thursday.

The force said the victim had been taken to hospital and was in a "serious condition".