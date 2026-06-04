Man shot with crossbow on UK university campus - as former student, 21, arrested
The victim is said to be in a 'serious condition' in hospital
A man has been shot with a crossbow on a UK university campus - as a 21-year-old former student was arrested by polcie.
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The victim, aged in his 50s, is believed to be a lecturer at the University of Surrey, where the incident took place.
Surrey Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old Saudi national, who was a former student at the university, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.
Officers were called to reports of a man being shot with a weapon at Manor Park Student Village, Guildford, at around 10:00 BST on Thursday.
The force said the victim had been taken to hospital and was in a "serious condition".
Ch Supt Jon Groenen said: “The suspect was detained at the scene shortly after the incident and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the assault.”
He continued: “The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital and his next of kin are aware and are being supported by officers.”
A spokesman for the University of Surrey said: “At approximately 9.50am this morning, an incident took place on our Manor Park campus."
The spokesman said a member of the university's campus safety team was seriously injured and is receiving medical treatment.
He added: “The police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. Surrey Police are leading the investigation and we are giving them our full support.”
More to follow...