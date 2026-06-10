The man was shot in the head according to an eye witness

The man was shot on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A man has been shot dead in broad daylight at a popular tourist hotspot in Barcelona just hours before Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to to visit.

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The victim was killed at around 10am local time (9pm BST) on Carrer de Balmes before the gunman reportedly fled the scene. According to a witness reported in local media, the suspected killer stalked the man from behind before shooting him in the head. The incident occurred outside a police office responsible for issuing national ID cards, in the so-called "Hollywood Hills" suburb of the city. Read more: ‘We depend on migrants to make our country work’: Family of Belfast victim speak out after night of riots Read more: Two men jailed for their part in Southampton disorder after Henry Nowak murder

Pope Leo XIV greets inmates as he visits the "Brians 1" Penitentiary Center in the outskirts of Barcelona. Picture: Alamy

Police have launched a manhunt to find the suspect who is said to have fled after realising his victim was dead. Officers have recovered the weapon and bullets near a bus stop. The victim’s identity and the motivation behind the attack have not yet been disclosed but it marks the third shooting in the city in the space of recent weeks. The popular holiday spot was already been in a heightened state due to the visit from Pope Leo XIV to the Sagrada Família scheduled for later this evening.

A cordon was put in place. Picture: Alamy