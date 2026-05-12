A man in his 40s has died after being shot by armed police following a lengthy stand-off inside a house.

Officers were alerted to reports of vehicles being damaged on Aylesbury Road in Bedford, shortly after 10.40pm on Monday evening.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had barricaded himself inside a property and was making threats.

Specialist armed officers attended the scene and supported by police negotiators and other emergency services but despite the best efforts of negotiators to bring the man down, he brandished a weapon shortly before 9:30am this morning.

Police fired and the man was pronounced dead shortly before 10.30am.

Read more: LIVE: Is Keir in the clear? Starmer gives thumbs-up after vowing to fight on amid mass Labour revolt

Read more: Woman arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault after Jewish schoolboy 'punched'