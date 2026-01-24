The deceased was described by authorities as a white male and a resident of Minnesota

Federal immigration officers deploy tear gas at observers after a shooting Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr). Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A 37-year-old man shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis is understood to be an ICU nurse named Alex Pretti.

The US department of Homeland Security said an immigration agent fired "defensive shots" towards the man who reportedly "approached with a gun" in Minneapolis. The man fatally shot was an ICU nurse called Alex Pretti, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune. Addressing reporters on Saturday, Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara said the man's only contact with police, to their knowledge, was related to parking tickets. Read more: Tensions flare in Minneapolis after ICE agent shoots man days after killing of US citizen Renee Nicole Good Read more: Two people shot by federal border control agents in Portland just days after mother killed by ICE in Minneapolis

Federal agents stand near the site of a shooting Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr). Picture: Alamy

It was also reported that he was a lawful gun licence holder. Officers have since deployed tear gas on crowds of protesters who gathered in the wake of the shooting. Mr O'Hara said the investigation was so far based on "very limited information," but police believe the man to be a 37-year-old white citizen who was a Minneapolis resident. He also told reporters that it was initially believed the victim was aged 51, but said authorities now believe the man was 37. Mr O'Hara added that police have given multiple warnings for the crowd gathered at the scene to disperse and urges people to leave the area. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey also spoke during the press conference and described the shooting as featuring "six masked agents pummelling one of our constituents and shooting him to death." He also asked how many more residents and "how many more Americans need to get badly hurt or die before the operation ends." Governor Tim Walz said in a social media post that he had been in contact with the White House after the shooting. Responding to the shooting, President Trump released a statement defending the agents.

Donald Trump responded to the shooting, hitting back at local police. Picture: Alamy

He said: "This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? "Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? "It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!" The country's Homeland Security said that agents were conducting a "targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien," just after 9am on Saturday when a man approached with a "9 mm semi-automatic handgun," pictured on social media. They said an agent fired "defensive shots" after fearing for his, and the lives of his colleagues. Minnesota governor Tim Walz described it as "sickening" - and said Donald Trump must "pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers" out of the city.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked "how many more residents, how many more Americans, need to get badly hurt or die before the operation ends.". Picture: Alamy

It comes after thousands of demonstrators protested against the crackdown on immigrants on Friday. Protesters have gathered daily in the Twin Cities since January 7, when 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officer. Federal law enforcement officers have repeatedly clashed with community members and activists who track their movements.

An image of the 9mm semi-automatic handgun released by Homeland Security. Picture: X

A statement from Homeland Security on X said: "At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. "The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. "Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene.

