Donald Trump's South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

A man in his 20s has been shot dead after trying to unlawfully enter Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, the Secret Service has said.

President Trump was not at his home in Florida at the time of the incident, as he was in Washington. The man was shot around 1.30 am local time on February 22 by Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO). The man, whose identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was seen by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. A statement by the Secret Service said agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual, and shots were fired by law enforcement. Read more: Trump says 'great hospital boat' is 'on way' to Greenland, despite Denmark's objections Read more: Trump's 15% global tariffs would deal a blow to UK businesses, warn experts

An armed man was shot & killed by U.S. Secret Service agents & @PBCountySheriff after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning. A press briefing with additional details will be held at 9:00 a.m with @FBI and Palm Beach County. pic.twitter.com/jAXhdb1xEL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 22, 2026

At a press conference, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the white male was ordered to put down the fuel can and gun. The man reportedly put down the can and "raised the shotgun to a shooting position". At this point, the man was shot by officers and "neutralised". The suspect, who was from North Carolina, was reported missing a few days ago by his family. Investigators believe he left North Carolina and headed south, picking up a shotgun along the way, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, adding that the box for the gun was recovered in his vehicle. Mr Guglielmi said the man drove through the north gate of Mar-a-Lago as another vehicle was exiting.

Donald Trump in Washington last night. Picture: Getty

No Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured. There were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident. The FBI asked residents who live near Mar-a-Lago to check any security cameras they may have for footage that could help investigators. Investigators are working to compile a psychological profile, and a motive is still under investigation. Asked whether the individual was known to law enforcement, Mr Bradshaw said "not right now". The incident comes as the US has been rocked multiple times in recent years by political violence. Just last year, it included the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the assassination of the Democratic leader in the Minnesota state house and her husband and the shooting of another legislator and his wife, and an arson attack at the official residence of Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro.