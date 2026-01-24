A man has been shot in the leg in a city centre attack in Manchester's Gay Village.

The force says it was a targeted attack, and found a gun near to where the injured man was discovered.

Six men aged between 23 and 26 have been arrested in connection with the shooting, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He is in hospital being treated for his injuries, which are not thought to be life-changing.

The victim was shot in the leg in Richmond Street at around 5am.

The six men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and firearms offences.

They remain in police custody, where they face questioning.

Supt Stephen Wiggins, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “Once the call came in, our officers acted quickly, making to the scene to established what had unfolded at the address on Richmond Street, detaining six individuals who we believe have been involved in this incident.

“We have managed to recover a firearm at the address. Since 2023, our colleagues in the Serious Crime Division have taken 168 firearms off our streets in Greater Manchester, underlining how serious we take gun crime across the force.

“I would like to reassure the community that we believe this is a targeted incident, and there is no wider threat to the general public.”

He added: "This will undoubtedly be a concerning incident to be waking up to, not just for those who live and work in the city centre, but for the whole of Greater Manchester."

Supt Wiggins urged with information about the attack to contact the force.