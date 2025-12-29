Man with ‘handgun’ shot and killed by police following two-vehicle collision
A man believed to be carrying a handgun has been shot and killed by police following a two-vehicle collision in Thetford, Norfolk Police said.
Officers were called to London Road at around 8.25pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Police said one man, believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles, left the scene holding what was described as a handgun.
Armed response officers attended the scene and the suspect was later shot by police a short distance away. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident, which has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The A11 remains closed in both directions from the Thetford Ranges roundabout to the Brandon Road roundabout.
Assistant Chief Constable David Buckley said: “We understand this incident will cause concern in the community.
“Our highly trained armed officers deploy to hundreds of firearms related calls each year, but incidents where police discharge firearms are thankfully incredibly rare. A full and independent investigation is already underway.
“We are of course cooperating fully with the IOPC investigation and will be handing over all bodyworn footage and 999 calls to ensure transparency.
“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”
