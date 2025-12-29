A man believed to be carrying a handgun has been shot and killed by police following a two-vehicle collision in Thetford, Norfolk Police said.

Officers were called to London Road at around 8.25pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said one man, believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles, left the scene holding what was described as a handgun.

Armed response officers attended the scene and the suspect was later shot by police a short distance away. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident, which has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

