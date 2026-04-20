Jordan Rodney, who was shot in the eye at close range. Picture: Met Police

By Alice Padgett

A man shot his cousin dead and tried to kill his brother following a row at a wake in west London, a court has heard.

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Jahmel Joseph, 29, allegedly shot Jordan Rodney in the eye and also blasted his brother Omar Joseph in the head and hand after an earlier argument at a family gathering for a deceased relative in Hammersmith, west London, on June 11 2025. A doorbell camera near to the address of the wake captured the alleged attacker arriving on a motorcycle at around 11.15pm. It then caught the sound of two shots being fired before the motorcyclist got back on to the motorcycle and rode away, an Old Bailey trial was told. Opening the trial on Monday, prosecutor Crispin Aylett KC told jurors: “Jordan Rodney had been shot in the eye at close range. "The defendant’s brother Omar Joseph was also shot in the head, but after hearing the gun being fired, Omar instinctively turned his head and put his hand up to protect his face." Read More: Two teenagers arrested over suspected arson attack at London synagogue after 'bottle of accelerant' thrown Read More: Car ploughs into pedestrians in Soho leaving woman fighting for life - as 'influencer', 29, arrested for attempted murder

The trial is being heard at the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

Mr Rodney was still alive when he was rushed to hospital, but died the following day, the court heard. Omar Joseph sustained injuries to his eye and a fracture to his hand, with surgeons later removing a shotgun pellet from his hand. Jurors heard that earlier in the night, the defendant and Mr Rodney had been arguing outside the address of the wake in Claxton Grove. “A number of people commented on the off-hand behaviour of the defendant,” Mr Aylett said, adding: “The whole occasion was very emotional and a number of people were upset.” Part of the conversation between Joseph and Mr Rodney was recorded by a nearby doorbell camera, the trial heard. Mr Aylett read out a transcript of the recording, in which Joseph can be heard telling Mr Rodney: “I can’t lie, bro… I’m not sleeping… You don’t understand” – to which Mr Rodney replied: “You f****** c***… How are we meant to know what’s going on in your f****** head?”