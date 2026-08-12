A man slashed an 8cm wound into the neck of his ex’s new partner in a Mayfair nightclub, a court has heard.

Lucci Guthrie, 28, is standing trial for the attempted murder of Rhys Copas in the busy Mistress of Mayfair nightclub on Monday.

The alleged assault left Mr Copas' voice box exposed and his nerves damaged, Hendon Magistrates’ Court heard.

Located on St James Street in central London, the Mistress of Mayfair describes itself as an "intimate restaurant hidden in plain sight".

The website states that the club's basement venue "embraces those who want to get lost for the night and indulge in rich flavours and wild conversations."

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