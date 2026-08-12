Man ‘slashed throat of ex’s new partner in Mayfair nightclub’
The alleged assault 'left the victim's voice box exposed and his nerves damaged'
A man slashed an 8cm wound into the neck of his ex’s new partner in a Mayfair nightclub, a court has heard.
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Lucci Guthrie, 28, is standing trial for the attempted murder of Rhys Copas in the busy Mistress of Mayfair nightclub on Monday.
The alleged assault left Mr Copas' voice box exposed and his nerves damaged, Hendon Magistrates’ Court heard.
Located on St James Street in central London, the Mistress of Mayfair describes itself as an "intimate restaurant hidden in plain sight".
The website states that the club's basement venue "embraces those who want to get lost for the night and indulge in rich flavours and wild conversations."
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Multiple people witnessed the incident and it came after Guthrie approached Mr Copas “in regards to being in (the) nightclub”, prosecutor Manisha Kukadia said.
Mr Copas was dating the former partner of the defendant, the hearing, watched by multiple people in the public gallery, was told.
Ms Kukadia said: “The complainant has slapped the defendant to the face and the defendant has then slashed his neck, his throat area and his face.”
Mr Copas sustained an 8cm deep cut from his left ear to the middle of his throat, as well as two wounds to his cheek, the court heard.
He suffered significant blood loss, his jugular was severed, nerves damaged and his voice box exposed, the prosecution added.
Mr Copas is currently in a stable condition, Ms Kukadia said.
Guthrie appeared in court in a grey prison-issue tracksuit.
The defendant is in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on August 14.