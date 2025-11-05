Man who tried to smuggle £64K worth of cannabis into Belfast hidden inside work bench jailed
William Stewart was snared thanks to a sniffer dog at Border Control
A man who tried to smuggle £64,000 worth of cannabis into Northern Ireland hidden within a work bench inside his van has been jailed.
Listen to this article
William Stewart had initially travelled from Aldershot in south west England, to Belfast via ferry with his transit van on board.
But the 46-year-old, who was living in Crumlin, Dublin, was stopped at Border Force on arrival to the Northern Irish capital and a search of the vehicle was carried out using a sniffer dog.
The rear of his van was opened and a stack of tyres were found in front of a makeshift workbench constructed inside.
When the bench was unscrewed, 16 vacuum packed packages weighing 18 kilos were found containing cannabis worth £64,000.
Stewart denied being given anything to transport and an investigation was launched by the National Crime Agency.
However, he appeared at Belfast Laganside Court in September and pleaded guilty to possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment at the same court on Wednesday.
David Cunningham, NCA Belfast Branch Commander, said afterwards: "Stewart made every effort to avoid detection, concealing the drugs behind a stack of tyres and within a custom-made work bench.
"These drugs would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland and their profits would have been used for further criminality.
"Working with our partners in Border Force, the NCA is committed to pursuing those who are determined to smuggle illegal drugs into the UK."