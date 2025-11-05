A man who tried to smuggle £64,000 worth of cannabis into Northern Ireland hidden within a work bench inside his van has been jailed.

William Stewart had initially travelled from Aldershot in south west England, to Belfast via ferry with his transit van on board.

But the 46-year-old, who was living in Crumlin, Dublin, was stopped at Border Force on arrival to the Northern Irish capital and a search of the vehicle was carried out using a sniffer dog.

The rear of his van was opened and a stack of tyres were found in front of a makeshift workbench constructed inside.

