A man who assisted suicide by selling a substance online for £100 to vulnerable people has been jailed for 14 years after what is believed to be the first prosecution of its kind in the UK.

Read more: Turkish man jailed for supplying thousands of small boats and engines to Channel people smugglers

He received payments of £100 from four people and sent them the substance, through the post.

Cross joined the site in July 2024 and posted a QR code, which allowed people to buy the chemical directly from him and pay via his bank account – and directed them to an online discussion forum.

Miles Cross, 33, set up a business selling a chemical via an internet discussion forum and interacted under a pseudonym, Mold Crown Court heard.

Two people took their own lives as a result.

When police searched Cross’s home in Wrexham, north Wales, in January 2025, officers discovered amounts of the chemical and other paraphernalia.

Police analysis of his seized devices also linked him to the forum, social media profiles, and the bank account.

In November last year, Cross pleaded guilty to four charges of intentionally doing an act capable of encouraging or assisting the suicide of another by providing a chemical compound,

In one case, Cross was accused of providing chemicals on August 22, 2023 to Shubhreet Singh.

Ms Singh, 26, died in West Yorkshire last year. A second suicide in the Thames Valley Police area, was also linked to Cross.

The three other counts, alleged to have happened in August and September 2023, relate to people whose names cannot be published because of reporting restrictions.

One victim, in a personal impact statement, said: “At the time I made the decision to purchase this substance, I felt vulnerable, overwhelmed and struggled silently.

“This experience caused me significant emotional pain. I’m no longer in that state of mind but I’ve had to work hard to heal and move forward in a healthier direction.

“The fact that this was so easy makes me think, had I not come to my senses, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“Because this person made it so easily available makes me think they preyed on vulnerable people like me.

“Although he does not know me and may not fully understand the impact of his actions the substance he advertised, sold and sent me could have ended my life and seriously impacted on my family.

“I hope my words can be used to support others and to ensure safety for those who may be in similar situations.”