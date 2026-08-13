**This video contains references to violence and sexual abuse, which some audiences may find distressing.**

A 49-year-old man has avoided jail over a spate of abusive 999 calls made to Suffolk Constabulary, in which he repeatedly swore and made sexually explicit comments.

Nicky Houghton, from Lowestoft, appeared before Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 12, charged with persistently making use of public communication networks to cause annoyance/inconvenience/anxiety.

In one call, made to emergency services on Monday, July 20, a man claimed a red vehicle had tried to knock him off his bicycle.

Despite the call taker’s attempts to obtain further details, the man repeatedly swore at her and made threats to kill the driver if police did not help him.

The man confirmed his name was Nicky Houghton and officers were dispatched to the scene.

Once there, they spoke with the man, who was found to be intoxicated and agitated. He later confirmed he could not recall reporting the incident and did not remember any details.

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