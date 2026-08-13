Man, 49, avoids jail after pleading guilty to spate of sexually explicit and abusive 999 calls
Houghton was verbally abusive to call takers, swearing and making inappropriate or sexually explicit comments.
**This video contains references to violence and sexual abuse, which some audiences may find distressing.**
A 49-year-old man has avoided jail over a spate of abusive 999 calls made to Suffolk Constabulary, in which he repeatedly swore and made sexually explicit comments.
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Nicky Houghton, from Lowestoft, appeared before Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 12, charged with persistently making use of public communication networks to cause annoyance/inconvenience/anxiety.
In one call, made to emergency services on Monday, July 20, a man claimed a red vehicle had tried to knock him off his bicycle.
Despite the call taker’s attempts to obtain further details, the man repeatedly swore at her and made threats to kill the driver if police did not help him.
The man confirmed his name was Nicky Houghton and officers were dispatched to the scene.
Once there, they spoke with the man, who was found to be intoxicated and agitated. He later confirmed he could not recall reporting the incident and did not remember any details.
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In the early hours of the next day, between 2.21am and 3.01am, call takers at Suffolk Constabulary’s Contact and Control Room (CCR) received a further six calls from the same phone number.
Houghton was verbally abusive to call takers, swearing and making inappropriate or sexually explicit comments.
Once call takers confirmed he did not require an emergency response, he was warned about his temperament and language and the calls were disconnected.
He was also warned that his number would be blocked to prevent further nuisance calls and that he could face prosecution.
Shortly after 3.10am, Houghton was arrested and subsequently charged.
Analysis of police records identified that Houghton has called Suffolk Constabulary from the same phone number a further 11 times since June 2026; all with a similar pattern of behaviour.
Houghton pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was sentenced at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court to a nine-week custodial sentence, suspended for nine months. He must also undertake alcohol treatment and has to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.
Chief Inspector Andy Pursehouse said: “Our call takers play a pivotal role in supporting the public; often they are the first responders to the public in an emergency or threat to life situation.
“Repeat or hoax calls to 999 puts lives at risk because they could block our ability to respond to those in genuine need of emergency services in a timely manner.
“Houghton’s behaviour was unacceptable and I hope his sentence serves as a reminder that all calls are recorded and we will take appropriate action against those who misuse the 999 system.”