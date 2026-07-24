A man has been stabbed in a brazen daylight attack on a busy street in a popular London tourist area.

Video footage shared to social media appears to show the incident, with one man trying to stop another with a knife, while hundreds of people watch on in shock.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were called by the London Ambulance Service to the scene on Greek Street, Soho, at 4.28pm on Thursday, July 23, to reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 30s was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital with a stab wound to the leg.

His condition has since been confirmed as non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.

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