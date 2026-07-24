Man stabbed in shocking broad daylight attack on popular London tourist street
This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no further threat to the public.
A man has been stabbed in a brazen daylight attack on a busy street in a popular London tourist area.
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Video footage shared to social media appears to show the incident, with one man trying to stop another with a knife, while hundreds of people watch on in shock.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were called by the London Ambulance Service to the scene on Greek Street, Soho, at 4.28pm on Thursday, July 23, to reports of a stabbing.
A man in his 30s was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital with a stab wound to the leg.
His condition has since been confirmed as non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.
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A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said there were no other reported injuries
A statement added: “Urgent enquiries are ongoing. At this early stage of the investigation, no arrests have been made.”
Inspector Hannah Woodfield, who polices central west London, said: “We understand news of this evening’s incident will be concerning for those visiting central London and of course the local community.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no further threat to the public.
“Met officers will remain in the Soho area for the rest of this evening, carrying out additional patrols. If you have any questions or concerns, do feel free to approach us.”
The area was particularly busy with fans of music artist Latto queuing across the road for a pop-up event.