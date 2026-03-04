A man who was stabbed death outside a primary school in Birmingham has been pictured for the first time.

Firearm officers were called to the area shortly after midday following reports of a serious incident and arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Ali Alshmari, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after being knifed on Bridge Road, in Alum Rock, on Tuesday.

He remains in custody on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

A woman in her 50s also suffered injuries to her hand in the incident and has since been discharged from hospital.

Officers have retrieved a knife that they believe was used in the attack.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related, the force said.

Det Supt James Munro said officers from the Homicide Department were still trying to "establish exactly what happened and why".

"This is a tragic and violent attack which has cost the life of Mr Alshmari, and left a woman injured," he said.

"We've had CCTV, dashcam and mobile footage shared with us, which has been very helpful for the investigation, and I'd urge anyone who's not yet been in touch with us to do so as soon as possible.

"We understand how deeply distressing and concerning this incident is and we will have extra officers in the area to offer reassurance to the community."