Man stabbed to death in London's ‘millionaires’ row' as police launch manhunt
The 28-year-old victim died from his injuries on Thursday after being taken to hospital on Wednesday
A man has been stabbed to death on an exclusive London street dubbed ‘millionaires’ row', as a police manhunt got underway.
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Police were called to Lloyd Baker Street in Clerkenwell on Wednesday night following reports of a stabbing.
Emergency services arrived at the scene at around 11.20pm on Wednesday, with a 28-year-old man found at the scene having sustained stab wounds.
The man was taken to hospital but died on Thursday.
His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.
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Police are now hunting a suspect, with no arrests made.
Lloyd Baker Street, located in Islington, has been dubbed 'millionaires' row' alongside several other sought-after streets in London.
Homes on the road have sold for £2.25million in the past year, with properties regularly disappearing from the market within days of listing.
Floral tributes have been laid at the scene following the death, with flowers, cards and balloons dedicated to the victim from family and friends.
More to follow