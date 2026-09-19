A man has been stabbed to death on an exclusive London street dubbed ‘millionaires’ row', as a police manhunt got underway.

Police were called to Lloyd Baker Street in Clerkenwell on Wednesday night following reports of a stabbing.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at around 11.20pm on Wednesday, with a 28-year-old man found at the scene having sustained stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital but died on Thursday.

His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

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