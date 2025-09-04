Man in his 30s stabbed 'eight times' in park attack as police warn suspect is still at large
A man in his thirties has been left with a punctured lung after being stabbed multiple times on Tuesday night - and police have warned the attacker is still at large.
The stabbing occurred in Leigh Park, Havant, a town near Portsmouth in Hampshire, just after midnight on September 2.
In a social media post, the victim's sister said her brother suffered a punctured lung after being stabbed “eight times”, but added that his condition is currently stable.
The man was reportedly airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries after receiving emergency treatment at the scene.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that air ambulance was deployed around 12.13am.
“The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient on scene before escorting them to hospital by road ambulance for further treatment,” it said in a statement.
Police are still searching for the suspect and have made no arrests in relation to the case.
A police spokesperson said: “A man in his 30s was seriously assaulted in a park near Chalton Crescent in Havant.
“It was reported that the man had been stabbed and he was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment by the ambulance service.
"His injuries have been described as serious, but not life-threatening.
“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”