A man in his thirties has been left with a punctured lung after being stabbed multiple times on Tuesday night - and police have warned the attacker is still at large.

The stabbing occurred in Leigh Park, Havant, a town near Portsmouth in Hampshire, just after midnight on September 2.

In a social media post, the victim's sister said her brother suffered a punctured lung after being stabbed “eight times”, but added that his condition is currently stable.

The man was reportedly airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries after receiving emergency treatment at the scene.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that air ambulance was deployed around 12.13am.

