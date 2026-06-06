Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in the garden of a house.

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He was transported to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The Metropolitan Police say his next-of-kin has been informed and his family is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers and medics discovered a 35-year-old male having suffered multiple stab wounds in the garden area of a property.

Police were called to Pankhurst Avenue in east London on Friday morning after receiving reports a man had been attacked.

A second man, in his 20s, was also taken to hospital and treated for stab wounds which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men, aged 27 and 24, and a 25-year-old woman, were arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder. They all remain in police custody at this time.

An investigation was launched Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, who is leading the probe, said: "My thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the man who has died.

"I know that the community will be understandably concerned by the incident.

"There remains a large police presence in the area, and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak with officers at the scene.

"Three people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and our enquiries are continuing at pace.

"I would ask anyone with information or CCTV footage that could assist our investigation to get in touch with police."

Police are appealing with anyone with possible information to come forward.